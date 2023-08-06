comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Gyanvapi mosque survey Day 3 concludes; ASI team discovers remains of fragmented idols
Back

Lawyer Sudhir Tripathi, representing the Hindu side, said that they have discovered remains of fragmented idols amidst the debris during the ongoing survey conducted by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

He stated that they have discovered remains of fragmented idols amidst the debris and expressed hope that more idols will be recovered during the course of the survey, PTI reported.

He mentioned that the survey primarily targeted the wuzu khana (ablution area) and the prayer space for Muslims. The survey, which lasted for the entire day, concluded at 5 pm, and the ASI team departed from the mosque complex.

On Saturday, the scientific survey to ascertain whether the 17th-century masjid was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple structure resumed. The ASI team paused the survey around noon, permitting Muslims to pray in the mosque, and resumed it at 2:30 pm.

Also Read: SC stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Manipur crisis, Gyanvapi ASI survey: Top news of the week

The Varanasi court has directed the ASI to submit the survey report by September 2. The government counsel had previously requested a four-week extension for the ASI to complete the survey and submit the report.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay on the Allahabad High Court's order regarding the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, which the Muslim side believes will "reopen wounds of the past." Nevertheless, the apex court instructed the ASI team not to employ any invasive methods during the survey.

"The ASI team is conducting a survey in the central dome of the mosque complex, where they have begun imaging and mapping. The ASI team has entered the 'tehkhana' (basement), which is under the possession of Vyas family, but has not entered the other basement," another lawyer from Hindu side Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi told reporters.

Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque survey Day 2: ASI team concludes survey for the day, Hindu side lawyer claim ‘fragments of idols found’

“We have apprehension that BJP-RSS will set a narrative once the ASI report comes and that other issues like Babri masjid will be brought to the fore," he said.

The masjid committee participated in the survey after the Muslim side agreed to cooperate, complying with the Supreme Court's decision. Initially, the Muslim side had boycotted the survey on Friday. The first day of the survey lasted approximately seven hours, during which the ASI team primarily documented the layout and captured images of structures within the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 10:18 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout