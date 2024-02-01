Gyanvapi news: Masjid committee moves HC against Varanasi court's order allowing Hindu prayers in basement
The Muslim committee has sought a stay on the Varanasi court order and has requested an urgent hearing.
In the latest development in the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the Masjid Intezamia Committee has filed a revision petition in Allahabad High Court against Varanasi District Court's order allowing Hindus to perform prayers inside the southern celler of the mosque.
