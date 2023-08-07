Gyanvapi row: ASI survey resumes on 4th day after 3 hours delay due to rush at Kashi Vishwanath1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:10 PM IST
- All the three domes and basements of the Gyanvapi complex were covered in the survey on Sunday.
The Archaeological Survey of India on 7 August resumed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque on the fourth day, however, the work was delayed by three hours due to a rush at the adjacent Kashi Vishwanath temple.
All three domes and basements of the Gyanvapi complex were covered in the survey on Sunday, said Government counsel Rajesh Mishra.
The resumption of work on Monday could start only by at 11 am due to the rush of devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he added.
The work of mapping, measuring, and photography of the places covered on Sunday will continue, he said.
"The work of photography, mapping, and measurement was done and the basement of Vyas ji has also been surveyed. The work of the survey will take more time," he had said.
ALSO READ: Gyanvapi mosque survey Day 3 concludes; Hindu side lawyer claims ‘fragments of idols’ found
On the contrary, the Muslim side alleged 'rumors' were being spread that a Hindu idol and a 'Trishul' (trident) were found during the survey and sought the administration put a stop to such 'rumors'.
"Such rumors can generate hysteria in the public. The administration should pay attention to maintaining law and order," he had said.
On Sunday, the ASI continued their survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi to determine if the 17th century mosque is built upon a pre-existing structure.
Lawyer Sudhir Tripathi, representing the Hindu side, said that they have discovered remains of fragmented idols amidst the debris during the ongoing survey conducted by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.
Earlier on Friday, the apex court refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order that allowed the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is an exercise that the Muslim side says will 'reopen wounds of the past'.
The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.
With agency inputs.
