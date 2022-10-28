Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to announce verdict on ‘shivling worship’ in Nov

The fast-track court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mahendra Pandey heard the arguments of both sides and reserved its order on the suit till November 8, said Advocate Anupam Dwivedi, who appeared for the Hindu side.
A fast-track court, hearing a plea seeking permission to allow worship of the shivling claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex here, will pronounce its verdict on November 8 this year, according to the news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A fast-track court, hearing a plea seeking permission to allow worship of the shivling claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex here, will pronounce its verdict on November 8 this year, according to the news agency PTI.
The fast-track court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mahendra Pandey heard the arguments of both sides and reserved its order on the suit till November 8, said Advocate Anupam Dwivedi, who appeared for the Hindu side.
The fast-track court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Mahendra Pandey heard the arguments of both sides and reserved its order on the suit till November 8, said Advocate Anupam Dwivedi, who appeared for the Hindu side.
Earlier on May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, who is general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, had filed the suit in the Varanasi district court seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers at the shivling.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, who is general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, had filed the suit in the Varanasi district court seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers at the shivling.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On May 25, district court Judge A K Vishvesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, as per PTI reports.
On May 25, district court Judge A K Vishvesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, as per PTI reports.
In this case, the Varanasi district magistrate, police commissioner, and Anjuman Intezamia Committee which is managing the Gyanvapi mosque and Vishwanath Temple Trust have been made respondents.
In this case, the Varanasi district magistrate, police commissioner, and Anjuman Intezamia Committee which is managing the Gyanvapi mosque and Vishwanath Temple Trust have been made respondents.
A lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque's outer walls on Apil 26 had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex and the Hindu side had claimed a 'shivling' was found during the exercise, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque's outer walls on Apil 26 had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex and the Hindu side had claimed a 'shivling' was found during the exercise, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the "wazookhana" reservoir -– where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.
However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the "wazookhana" reservoir -– where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.
On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.
On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.