Gyanvapi survey: Varanasi court gives ASI another week to submit report
The Varanasi district court Monday gave one more week to the Archaeological Survey of India to submit the survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex after the ASI requested additional time to conclude the survey and submit its report.
