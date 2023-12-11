Gyanvapi survey: Varanasi court gives ASI another week to submit report

The Varanasi district court Monday gave one more week to the Archaeological Survey of India to submit the survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex after the ASI requested additional time to conclude the survey and submit its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varanasi District Court Judge AK Vishvesh fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM It is important to note that the district court has already given several extensions in past to ASI to submit its survey report. Earlier on November 30, the district court had given 10 days' time and ordered ASI to file the report within the "provided time." Before November 30, the court had asked ASI to submit its report on November 17, and later on November 28 to file its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On August 4, the Supreme Court refused to stop the ASI from surveying the Gyanvapi Mosque at Varanasi, except the 'wuzukhana' area where a 'shivling' was claimed to have been found last year.

Also Read | Sensex took less than 6 months to jump from 65k to 70k: A look at its journey from 1,000 in 1990 to 70,000 now Taking on record an undertaking made on behalf of the ASI that no excavation would be done at the site and no damage would be caused to the structure, the Court had allowed the survey to take place.

On November 2, the ASI told the district court it had "completed" the survey but would need some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Australia announces new student, work visa rules to clamp migration. Here's list of changes The court had granted additional time till November 17 for submitting the document.

The ASI had been surveying since August 4 on the mosque premises. The survey was ordered by a Varanasi court on July 21, following a petition by four women who sought permission to pray at the Shringar Gauri Shrine which is behind the western wall of the temple.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.