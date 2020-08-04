NEW DELHI : Gymming and yoga sessions may not be the same during covid times with the Union health ministry mandating all centres to follow social-distancing and hygiene protocols, as they resume operations under Unlock 3.0, starting 5 August. However, spas, saunas and swimming pools will remain closed, while yoga institutes and gyms in containment zones will be out of bounds.

With India’s total covid-19 count surging to 1,808,122 on Monday, the ministry aims to minimize physical contact between the staff members and visitors. The government said only asymptomatic people with face masks and face covers will be allowed in the premises, while children below 10 years, pregnant women, members with co-morbidities and the elderly (65 years or more) will not be permitted.

“In view of the potential threat of the spreading of infection, as far as feasible recorded music or songs may be played and shouting or laughter yoga exercise should not be allowed," said the ministry, adding that members must bring their own exercise mats and take them back home. In yoga institutes, footwear should be preferably taken off outside the premises, and must be kept in separate slots. Personal trainers must also maintain six-feet distance during workouts, it added.

According to the guidelines, strict crowd management measures and social-distancing norms must be put in place at parking lots, corridors and elevators, besides members should be allotted separate time slots to maintain adequate physical distance. Disinfection of premises and equipment are also mandatory. Gymnasiums must also place their exercise equipment six feet apart.

“Use of face covers or masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of mask, particularly N-95 masks, during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing," the guidelines added. “Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for 20 seconds) can be practised wherever feasible."

“Spitting should be strictly prohibited. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all," it said.

The government said all establishments must follow the Central Public Works Department guidelines on air-conditioning and ventilation—temperature setting of all air-conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees C; relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross-ventilation should be adequate.

The central government has decided to open yoga institutes and gymnasiums considering the health and physical benefits of yoga and physical activity, the ministry said.

According to experts, the health ministry’s decision to allow yoga centres and gymnasiums to resume operations will help a section of the informal section workers, as these institutions contribute considerably to the number of jobs in India.

The closure of such centres following the covid-19-induced lockdown and strict hygiene and physical distancing norms caused massive employment and revenue losses, the experts said.

“There are many gymnasiums in metros. Their closure had led to considerable job losses. These are some of the decent jobs in the informal economy. The revival is expected to contribute to growth and employment generation," said Arup Mitra, professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi.

Meanwhile, India’s covid-19 case fatality rate remained at 2.11%, with over 40,574 patients cured in the past 24 hours alone, taking the total recoveries to 1,186,203, at a recovery rate of 65.77%. With improving daily recoveries, the gap between recovered cases and active cases increased to 606,846 on Monday, with the country’s active case count at 579,357, all of whom are under medical supervision.

India has tested 20,202,858 covid-19 samples so far, with 381,027 tests in the past 24 hours. The number of tests per million (TPM) increased to 14,640 on Monday. While the country’s TPM witnessed a steady upward trend, with its growing diagnostic network, 24 states and Union territories reported higher TPM than the national average.

