Gyms, yoga centres to open tomorrow with strict norms

“In view of the potential threat of the spreading of infection, as far as feasible recorded music or songs may be played and shouting or laughter yoga exercise should not be allowed," said the ministry, adding that members must bring their own exercise mats and take them back home. In yoga institutes, footwear should be preferably taken off outside the premises, and must be kept in separate slots. Personal trainers must also maintain six-feet distance during workouts, it added.