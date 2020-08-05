H-1B visa holders have been under constant scrutiny in the US and 2020 has witnessed peak executive action against this group in light of high American unemployment. Mint takes a look at what is driving this anti-H-1B sentiment.

What has the US done about H-1B immigrants?

In June, the US President Donald Trump signed an order to freeze the issue of work visas including H-1B visas to protect American jobs. Earlier this week, the department of homeland security announced that visa application fees for both H-1B and L1 (another visa choice for engineers) have been increased by 21% and 75%, respectively, making it more expensive to apply for firms to hire immigrant employees. IT firms with more than 50% staff already on H-1B visa will also need to pay an additional $4000 per visa extension. On Tuesday, Trump signed an order restricting government agencies from hiring workers on H-1B visas.

Who benefits the most from H-1B visas?

The Indian IT sector earns 50-70% of its revenues from North American clients and Indian H-1B applicants comprise almost 70% of the annual 85,000 H-1B quota beneficiaries spread across popular science and technology jobs in the country. As of September 2019, US had around 5,83,000 H-1B visa holders. Many of them drive innovation for US companies like Apple, Citigroup, AT&T, AMEX, Cisco, J&J, Wells Fargo, Aetna, Comcast, Charles Schwab and JPMorgan Chase. As per the US labour Department data, in 2019 alone, Apple hired 3,110 H-1B holders while Google hired 8,493 of them.

View Full Image On the rise

Why are H-1B immigrants a concern for the US now?

US unemployment rates for computer jobs (most common among H-1B visa holders) declined from 3% in January 2020 to 2.5% in May 2020 while unemployment rate for all other jobs grew from 4.1% in January 2020 to 13.5% in May 2020. So, the claim of H-1B holders taking jobs is unfounded, but the work visa issue flaring during the US election year is a recurring theme.

What has caused the growing discomfort?

In recent years, concerns have grown around H-1B holders given hiring precedence because they are ready to work for a lower pay. Following this, companies have been working towards increasing H-1B wages. Firms have maintained that these employees are hired as they are flexible about moving. The Trump administration has repeatedly considered increasing the minimum wage requirement to reduce the cost benefit of hiring immigrants. IT firms have been shifting out of costly locations to states with lower operational costs.

What measures can be taken by the IT sector?

Indian IT companies have been vocal about domestic hiring efforts in the US and have over 60% local workforce already. However, large contracts across financial services, healthcare may have outsourced government components that will be reviewed. Due to the twin impact of the pandemic and visa curbs, a lot of work is expected to move offshore to India; so, there will be better opportunities here. The concern is for American tech companies like Google, Facebook, who depend heavily on skilled H-1B talent for innovation.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated