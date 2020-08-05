H-1B curbs extend wait for the  great American dream

In June, the US President Donald Trump signed an order to freeze the issue of work visas including H-1B visas to protect American jobs. Earlier this week, the department of homeland security announced that visa application fees for both H-1B and L1 (another visa choice for engineers) have been increased by 21% and 75%, respectively, making it more expensive to apply for firms to hire immigrant employees. IT firms with more than 50% staff already on H-1B visa will also need to pay an additional $4000 per visa extension. On Tuesday, Trump signed an order restricting government agencies from hiring workers on H-1B visas.