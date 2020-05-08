H-1B denial rate at 30% in Q1FY20; more pain may lie ahead due to pandemic

Keeping in line with his 2016 presidential campaign slogan of "America First", the Donald Trump administration's denial rates for H-1B visas have only been rising ever since he took over and reached 30% in first quarter of FY20, reported a financial newspaper.

The denial rates were 6% in 2015 and 13% in FY17, when Trump took charge as US president after defeating Hillary Clinton in November 2016.

IT service companies and consultancies, which normally place people at third-party locations, reported higher visa denial rates than US technology firms, a theme that has been recurring over the past few quarters. Cognizant (60%), Infosys (59%) and Deloitte (40%) had the highest number of denials in the top 25 list, reported Economic Times.

All the recent top 25 employers of new H-1B visa holders had higher denial rates for initial employment in Q1FY20 than in FY15, reveals an analysis of US Citizenship and Immigration Services data by the National Foundation for American Policy. These employers include Silicon Valley behemoths like Apple, Google and Facebook.

This data is for H-1B petitions for initial employment. Also, the denial rate for continuing employment petitions for the quarter was 10 per cent, still higher than the 3 per cent recorded in FY15.

These numbers are slated to turn even more bleak owing to the pandemic that has ravaged US leaving more than 76,500 dead. Regarding this, four top Republican senators have urged US President Donald Trump to suspend all new guest worker visas for 60 days and some of its categories, including the H-1B visa, for at least the next year or until unemployment figures return to normal levels in the country.

The unemployment figures in the US have reached an all-time high due to the coronavirus pandemic. The letter has been signed by Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley.

"As you know, more than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment coverage just since mid-March, and approximately one-fifth of the American workforce is currently out of work. This is a stunning difference compared with the historically-low nationwide unemployment rate of just 3.5 per cent in February this year," they said in their letter to the president on Thursday.

The letter, dated May 7, specifically calls for suspension of all non-immigrant guest worker visas for the next 60 days, followed by a continued suspension of certain categories of new non-immigrant guest worker visas for a year or until the national unemployment figures return to normal levels.

"To protect unemployed Americans in the early stages of economic recovery, we urge you to suspend all non-immigrant guest worker visas for the next 60 days," the senators said.

Exceptions to this suspension should be rare, limited to time-sensitive industries such as agriculture and issued only on a case-by-case basis, when the employers can demonstrate that they have been unable to find Americans to take the jobs, the senators wrote.

