Home >News >India >H-1B visa applicants may be affected as Trump planning to expand restrictions

US President Donald Trump administration is considering a significant expansion of current visa restrictions for foreign workers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Many of Trump administration's top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the newspaper reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting.

President Trump's suspension of the immigration process for 60-day -started 22 April- expires on Monday. The business groups remain skeptical that the the new orders might go beyond the renewal.

H-1B is the most coveted foreign work visas for technology professionals from India. Such a decision by the Trump administration is likely to have an adverse impact on thousands of Indian IT professionals. Already a large number of Indians on the H-1B visas have lost their jobs and are headed back home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration has argued that the coronavirus pandemic requires limits on immigration to prevent sick people from entering the country and to ensure that Americans get jobs first as the economy rebounds.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump has called for easing restrictions on public activity that were imposed to slow the spread of the virus but that plunged the US into recession

Coronavirus will ‘fade away’ even without vaccine, Donald Trump says

1 min read . 18 Jun 2020
Nicholas Burns described the Indian American community as the 'secret weapon in the relationship' between India and the US (Photo: Mint)

Nicholas Burns seeks lowering of barriers for H-1B visas

1 min read . 13 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout