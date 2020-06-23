H-1B visa suspension may adversely impact margins of IT companies

Though Indian technology companies may not be completely immune to pressures arising out of the suspension of H1-B visa by the US, analysts said these firms, in general, have been reducing their dependence on visas by hiring more employees locally.

The covid-19-related curbs on travel have led Indian technology firms to push for deal transitions and more work being handled offshore, and this trend may only accelerate going ahead.

Increasing protectionism in the US, Trump issued a presidential proclamation that temporarily blocks foreign workers entering on H-1B visas, which are for skilled workers, and L visas for managers and specialised workers being transferred within a company.

Trump also blocked those entering on H-2B seasonal worker visas used by landscapers and other industries. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. Tech companies depend on it to hire employees each year from countries such as India and China.

Wipro Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Cognizant and HCL (Witch group) cumulatively had less than 5,200 H-1B approvals in fiscal 2019, compared to 23,000 in FY13, as they hired more people locally.

However, the transition has own set of challenges such as limited flexibility of moving resources offshore when not on project and hit on utilisation, and thus, some adverse impact seen on margins, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said.

“In addition, we are seeing once again a shift toward greater offshore delivery as compared to ‘onshorization’ in play through a better part of the CY10-20 decade. Given a weak macro environment and potential reset in client businesses due to covid- 19, we see a case for greater offshoring in the sector over the medium term," it said.

In an interaction with Nomura Holdings, Infosys' management had said impact from a fulfillment perspective is likely to be lower. According to the company, FY21 is likely to witness impact on demand, which reduces the need for new H-1B visas as new projects are delayed while rising unemployment levels in the US allow opportunities to hire locally.

Infosys hired 10,000 employees in the US in FY20 and will continue to increase localisation. The IT major thinks renewals are unlikely to see material impacts from the new visa curbs.

