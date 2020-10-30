H-1B visa: Trump govt proposes scrapping of computerised lottery system

Every year, the US administration issues 85,000 H-1B work permits of which 65,000 are for people with specialty occupations, while the rest 20,000 are reserved for those foreign workers who have earned a masters or higher university degree in the US. Every year, Indians and Indian companies corner a large number of the H-1B work permits issued. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the department has received about 250,000 H-1B work visa applications with Indians accounting for 184,000 or 67 % of the total H-1B work visas.