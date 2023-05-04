H1B lottery scam: How not to fall victim to visa fraud

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently alerted about a disproportionate spike in the number of applications for H1B visas and noted it to be ‘an abuse of the visa registration process’. Data show, this year saw a 61% increase, with 780,884 applications submitted and compared to last year's 483,927 and a 57% increase from the 308,613 applications received the year before that. Hence, many who are currently in the process of applying for H1B are concerned about what is the ‘fraud’ and how not to become a victim of the ‘fraud’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}