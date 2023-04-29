H-1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud, says US immigartion service2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 07:17 AM IST
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it has already undertaken extensive fraud investigations, and denied and revoked petitions
The US immigration agency has said that the H1B visa lottery system has resulted in fraud. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the computerised drawing of lots devised to select successful H-1B applicants has resulted in abuse of the system and a sharp increase in fraudulent efforts.
