H-1B visa appointment cancellations, delays: India raises concerns with US authorities, says ‘remains actively engaged’

As delays and cancellations in H-1B visa appointments continue, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the Government is concerned about these issues, which have caused inconvenience for citizens, including disruptions to education. The Ministry is engaged in discussions with US officials in both New Delhi and Washington, DC, to address these concerns.

H-!B visa appointments were delayed or cancelled after a series of policy shifts by the Trump administration, including social media screening for applicants.

Advertisement

“The Government of India has received multiple representations from Indian nationals facing delays and difficulties in scheduling or rescheduling US visa appointments. While visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of the issuing country, India has raised these concerns with the US authorities in New Delhi and Washington DC," Jaiswal said at MEA's weekly press briefing.

While acknowledging the issue for applicants, he assured active engagement from the government.

"These delays have caused extended hardships for affected individuals and their families, including disruptions to education. The government remains actively engaged with the US side to address the issue and minimise the impact on Indian nationals," he added.

H-1B visa appointments delays, cancellations MEA's statement comes amid delays in visa appointments, which could be extended further, as the US Embassy in India has announced that its office in New Delhi and the five consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will remain closed from Wednesday, 24 December, to Friday, 26 December.

Advertisement

The announcement was made following a newly issued Presidential Executive Order by Donald Trump, which mandates the closure of federal executive departments and agencies on these dates.

Meanwhile, immigration lawyers noted that visa appointments for Indian high-skilled workers were cancelled from15 to 26 December, coinciding with the US holiday season. Emails examined by The Washington Post revealed that the State Department notified applicants their interviews had been postponed following the implementation of the Trump administration’s expanded social media screening policy, which aimed “to ensure that no applicants... pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety”, reported ANI.

The US embassy in India previously asked visa applicants to refrain from visiting the consular offices on their scheduled interview date.

Advertisement