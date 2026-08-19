H-1B visa delay relief? Telangana CM urges US Ambassador for faster processing, easier renewals, more appointment slots

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to simplify H-1B visa processing, renewals and stamping procedures, while seeking more visa appointments for students and professionals from the state.

During a 30-minute meeting with Gor, Reddy highlighted concerns faced by Telangana residents travelling to the US for work and higher education. He also sought faster processing of visa applications and more interview slots to prevent delays.

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Revanth Reddy seeks easier H-1B visa processing The chief minister requested the US envoy to simplify procedures related to H-1B visa processing, renewal and stamping.

Reddy also asked for visa applications to be processed faster and for more interview appointments to be made available. He urged the US authorities to provide advance information about any changes to visa regulations so that applicants can prepare accordingly.

The chief minister raised issues faced by professionals from Telangana working across various sectors in the US and sought support for their welfare.

More US visas sought for Telangana students Reddy also requested an increase in the number of US visa appointments available to students from Telangana seeking higher education in America.

He sought additional interview slots and timely processing of applications, particularly amid concerns over delays affecting students planning to begin their academic programmes.

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The CM and the ambassador also discussed the safety and welfare of Telangana students studying in the US.

Telangana pitches investment opportunities Reddy highlighted Telangana's potential as a destination for US investment, particularly in emerging and high-growth sectors.

He said the state government was ready to partner with American companies in areas including:

Information technology

Artificial intelligence

Life sciences

Pharmaceuticals

Startups

Research

Advanced technology

The chief minister also sought the ambassador's assistance in facilitating partnerships between US universities and educational institutions in Telangana.

Focus on education and research ties Reddy called for greater cooperation between Telangana and the US in student exchanges, research, innovation and skill development.

He also stressed the need to expand collaboration in education, employment, investment, technology and research.

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The proposed partnerships are aimed at creating more opportunities for students, researchers and professionals while strengthening institutional ties between Telangana and the US.

US envoy assures cooperation Gor assured the Telangana government of cooperation in expanding ties between the state and the United States.

The discussions covered areas including trade, investment, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.

The meeting comes as visa processing and appointment availability remain important concerns for Indian students and skilled professionals seeking to travel to the US. Reddy's requests focused on reducing procedural delays while expanding educational, technological and investment links between Telangana and the US.

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