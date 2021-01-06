H-1B visa: India-American business group urges Biden to ease restrictions

"It is more of a legislative issue. We have basically recommended to the Biden administration, one, is ease up the H-1B (visa), but at the same time, every STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) PhD graduating, should be given a Green Card, so that they stay and contribute from day one as a taxpayer and also to the growth of the economy," Mukesh Aghi, president of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum told PTI in an interview.