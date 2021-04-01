Subscribe
Home >News >India >H-1B visa: Indian IT professionals to benefit as Biden lets ban expire

H-1B visa: Indian IT professionals to benefit as Biden lets ban expire

US President Joe Biden.
1 min read . 12:41 PM IST Staff Writer

Donald Trump in June last year issued a proclamation that suspended entry to the US of applicants for several temporary or 'non-immigrant' visa categories, including H-1B

In a major relief for thousands of Indian IT professionals, US President Joe Biden on Thursday let the ban on foreign workers visa, in particular H-1B, lapse as the notification issued by his predecessor Donald Trump expired.

Former US President Donald Trump in June last year issued a proclamation that suspended entry to the US of applicants for several temporary or “non-immigrant" visa categories, including H-1B, arguing that these visas presented a risk to the US labour market during the economic recovery.

On December 31, Trump extended the order to March 31, 2021, noting that an extension was warranted as the pandemic continued to disrupt American’s lives, and high levels of unemployment and job loss were still presenting serious economic challenges to workers across the US.

Biden did not issue a fresh proclamation for the ban on H-1B visas to continue after March 31.

He had promised to lift the suspension on H-1B visas, saying Trump’s immigration policies were cruel.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

