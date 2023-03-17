The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (US CIS) is likely to extend the H1-B visa deadline after some users faced issues. In a tweet, USCIS said, "Currently, some users are not able to complete the H-1B registration process. We apologize for any inconvenience & are working to fix the issue. We will extend the registration deadline. Stay tuned for more details".

The US CIS has launched H1-B electronic registration process. Under this process, the registrants and their authorised representatives, who are seeking to employ H-1B workers subject to the cap, complete a registration process that requires basic information about the prospective petitioner and each requested worker.

The initial registration period is for a minimum of 14 calendar days each fiscal year. The H-1B selection process is then run on properly submitted electronic registrations.

How to Register

In order to submit an H-1B registration, you must first create a USCIS online account.

Prospective petitioners must use a “registrant" account within myUSCIS to submit registrations. After they select the “I am an H-1B registrant" account type, registrants will not be able to add additional information until the initial registration period opens. Registrants submitting their own registrations will enter their company information as part of their first H-1B registration.

Representatives can create an account at any time by using the same kind of account already available to representatives. Representatives who already have a representative account may use that account; they do not need to create a new account.

As per the USCIS website, today is the last day of registration

FY 2024 H-1B Cap registration process update

Registrations were submitted by more than 48,000 prospective petitioners, and roughly 31% of all eligible registrations requested consideration under the advanced degree exemption.

Per regulation, USCIS takes into account historical data related to approvals, denials, revocations, and other relevant factors to calculate the number of petitions needed to meet the H-1B cap for a given fiscal year.

Fees:

For every registration, a $10 fee is required. Registrants or their representatives are required to pay the $10 non-refundable

Important Dates

March 17: H-1B registration period closes at noon Eastern.

March 31: Date by which USCIS intends to notify selected registrants.

April 1: The earliest date that FY 2024 H-1B cap-subject petitions may be filed.