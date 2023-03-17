H1-B visa registration deadline likely to extend after users face problems1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:45 AM IST
- The US CIS has launched H1-B electronic registration process. Under this process, the registrants and their authorised representatives, who are seeking to employ H-1B workers subject to the cap, complete a registration proces
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (US CIS) is likely to extend the H1-B visa deadline after some users faced issues. In a tweet, USCIS said, "Currently, some users are not able to complete the H-1B registration process. We apologize for any inconvenience & are working to fix the issue. We will extend the registration deadline. Stay tuned for more details".
