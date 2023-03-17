H1-B visa registration deadline likely to extend after users face problems

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (US CIS) is likely to extend the H1-B visa deadline after some users faced issues. In a tweet, USCIS said, "Currently, some users are not able to complete the H-1B registration process. We apologize for any inconvenience & are working to fix the issue. We will extend the registration deadline. Stay tuned for more details".

