H-1B visa registration starts from 9 March, lottery results by end of March

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced the dates to start the application process for H-1B visas , by sponsoring employees. For the fiscal year 2022, the registration process will commence fr 9 March and continue till 25 March, according to USCIS.

The Biden administration earlier announced that it would continue with the traditional lottery system to issue H-1B visa till 31 December, 2021. This is the second year the e-registration process will be adopted.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. USCIS had received 2.75 lakh registrations from sponsoring employers during the last filing season, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

During the registration period, prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to fill out petitioner and beneficiary information and submit their registrations, the USCS said.

The agency said if it receives enough registrations by 25 March, it will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications by 31 March.

USCIS can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B visas in a year. It can also issue another 20,000 H-1B visas to foreign students who have completed higher studies from a US university in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

In January, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had announced doing away with the traditional lottery system in deciding the successful applicants for the H-1B visas.

The USCIS had said it would prioritise wages to protect the economic interests of American workers, and better ensure that the most highly skilled foreign workers benefit from the temporary employment programme. The Biden administration has postponed the date till the end of the year to give the immigration agency more time to develop, test and implement modifications to the registration system.

US President Joe Biden also withdrew a Trump-era rule rescinding work authorisation for H4 visa holders, who are spouses of those possessing H-1B work visas, with majority being highly-skilled Indian women.

(With inputs from agencies)

