H-1B visa registration starts next month. All you need to know

The registration process for the H-1B visa for the next fiscal year will start next month. According the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the application process will commence from 9 March and continue till 25 March.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. USCIS had received 2.75 lakh registrations from sponsoring employers during the last filing season, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

All you need to know about H-1B visa application process

1) The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on 9 March and run through noon 25 March.

2) During the registration period, prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to fill out petitioner and beneficiary information and submit their registrations, the USCS said.

3) The agency said if it receives enough registrations by 25 March, it will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications by 31 March.

4) As mandated by the Congress, USCIS can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B visas in a year. It can also issue another 20,000 H-1B visas to foreign students who have completed higher studies from a US university in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

5) The Biden administration earlier announced that it would continue with the traditional lottery system to issue H-1B visa till 31 December, 2021.

Nasscom earlier said it will file comments in support of the delay in implementation of Trump-era rule on H-1B visa allocation policy until 31 December. "Nasscom welcomes this announcement by DHS including undertaking a detailed review of the rule. Rather than follow the clear language and intent of the statute, the agency had sought to move from the existing selection process for H-1B visas," the industry body said in a statement.

