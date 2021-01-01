OPEN APP
Home >News >India >H-1B visa: Trump extends bans until March 31, Indian IT professionals to be hit
H-1B visa: Trump extends bans until March 31, Indian IT professionals to be hit

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 10:28 AM IST Agencies

The freeze on various categories of work visas was ordered by Trump through two proclamations on April 22 and June 22 last year.

US President Donald Trump has extended a pair of immigration bans that block many "green card" applicants and temporary foreign workers from entering the country by three months to protect American workers, adding that the measures are needed to protect US workers amid the pandemic-battered economy.

The decision will impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

The freeze on various categories of work visas was ordered by Trump through two proclamations on April 22 and June 22 last year.

Hours before the freeze was set to expire on December 31, Trump issued another proclamation on Thursday to extend it until March 30.

He said that the reasons for which he had issued such a restriction has not changed.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

At least 20 million people remain on unemployment benefits in the United States as the novel coronavirus continues to spread nationwide.

With inputs from PTI

