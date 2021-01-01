H-1B visa: Trump extends bans until March 31, Indian IT professionals to be hit

H-1B visa: Trump extends bans until March 31, Indian IT professionals to be hit1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 10:28 AM IST
The freeze on various categories of work visas was ordered by Trump through two proclamations on April 22 and June 22 last year.
US President Donald Trump has extended a pair of immigration bans that block many "green card" applicants and temporary foreign workers from entering the country by three months to protect American workers, adding that the measures are needed to protect US workers amid the pandemic-battered economy.
The decision will impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.
Wall Street executive reinvented himself as Broadway producer3 min read . 11:24 AM IST
Maharashtra to conduct dry run for covid-19 vaccination in four districts1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccine study on preventing transmission is stalled5 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Severe cold wave in Delhi on New Year's Day; min dips to 1.1 deg C, lowest in 14 years1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy
The freeze on various categories of work visas was ordered by Trump through two proclamations on April 22 and June 22 last year.
Hours before the freeze was set to expire on December 31, Trump issued another proclamation on Thursday to extend it until March 30.
He said that the reasons for which he had issued such a restriction has not changed.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
At least 20 million people remain on unemployment benefits in the United States as the novel coronavirus continues to spread nationwide.
With inputs from PTI
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.