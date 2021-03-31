The US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS on Tuesday said received enough electronic applications during the initial registration period to reach the 2022 fiscal year cap for the H-1B foreign workers visa . The H-1B visa, the most sought-after work visa among Indian professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows the US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations.

"We randomly selected from among the registrations properly submitted to reach the cap. We have notified all prospective petitioners with selected registrations that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration," USCIS, the US federal agency which screens and allocates H-1B applications, said in a statement.

USCIS said registrants’ online accounts will now show one of the following statuses for each registration: Submitted, selected, denied and invalidated-failed payment.

Last month, the USCIS said it received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year (FY) 2021.

USCIS also said H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2022, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2021, if based on a valid, selected registration.

Only petitioners with selected registrations may file H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2022, and only for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration notice, it said.

The Biden administration in February announced that it was delaying the H-1B policy of the previous Trump administration on the allocation of the popular foreign work visas by continuing with the lottery system until December 31, 2021, to give the immigration agency more time to develop, test and implement the modifications to the registration system.

On January 7, the USCIS announced to do away with the traditional lottery system in deciding the successful applicants for the H-1B visas.

The Trump-era rule was scheduled to go into effect on March 9. (With PTI inputs)





