H-1B visa: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS on November 19 held a lottery to select from among previously submitted electronic registrations. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

“We recently determined that we needed to select additional registrations to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2022 H-1B numerical allocations, including the advanced degree exemption," with US agency said.

The H-1B visa petition filing period, USCIS said, based on registrations selected on November 19 will begin on November 22, 2021, and close on February 23, 2022. “Individuals with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details about when and where to file," USCIS said.

In July, USCIS had conducted a second random selection from among properly submitted electronic registrations for the FY 2022 H-1B numerical allocations. The petition filing period based on registrations selected in July ended on November 3, 2021.

Earlier in March, USCIS had conducted an initial selection. The initial filing period for those with selected registrations for FY 2022 was from April 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021.

“Per regulation, we take into account historical data related to approvals, denials, revocations, and other relevant factors to calculate the number of registrations needed to meet the H-1B numerical allocations for a given fiscal year. Only those petitioners with selected registrations for FY 2022 are eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions," USCIS said.

How to File H-1B Visa Petition:

“An H-1B cap-subject petition must be properly filed at the correct service center and within the filing period indicated on the relevant registration selection notice. Online filing is not available for H-1B petitions. Petitioners filing H-1B petitions must do so by paper and must include a printed copy of the applicable registration selection notice with the FY 2022 H-1B cap-subject petition," USCIS said.

“Registration selection only indicates that petitioners are eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions; it does not indicate that the petition will be approved. Petitioners filing H-1B cap-subject petitions, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, must still submit evidence and establish eligibility for petition approval based on existing statutory and regulatory requirements," the US agency said.

