H-1B visa: USCIS holds third lottery this year, petition filing starts today

H-1B visa: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS on November 19 held a lottery to select from among previously submitted electronic registrations. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

