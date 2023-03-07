H3N2 also spreads like Covid, says ex-AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, are some of the common symptoms of the H3N2 virus
Former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on the rise in influenza cases caused by the H3N2 virus. The Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director of Medical Education said that with the festive season just around the corner, people should be careful, especially especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions.
