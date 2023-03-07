Former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on the rise in influenza cases caused by the H3N2 virus. The Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director of Medical Education said that with the festive season just around the corner, people should be careful, especially especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions.

“So, currently we are seeing an increase in the number of cases of influenza, which is basically presenting fever, sore throat cough, body aches and runny nose history and is a type of influenza virus, which we see every year during this time of the year," Dr Guleria said to ANI.

Wear mask if going to crowded places

We are not wearing masks, we're having a lot of crowding. This is also allowing the virus to spread more easily. And therefore if we need to really prevent yourselves from getting influenza. We need to wear a mask if we're going to crowded places. We also need to wash our hands frequently and also have physical distancing, if we are a more susceptible population, for influenza also there is a vaccine for the high-risk group and the elderly.

Celebrate Holi but be careful, says Dr Guleria amid H3N2 influenza spread

"So in the festive season and we are only just around the corner. I would really say that people should celebrate Holi but they should be careful especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions like chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems, patients have kidney problems or dialysis, they need to be careful about going into a crowded place and getting exposure," Dr Guleria said to ANI.

H3H2 viral infection: Union Health Ministry holds meeting of experts

Union Health Ministry has conducted a meeting of top health officials of big hospitals and experts and discussed cases of viral infections on the rise in the country, especially due to the H3H2 virus, an official said on Monday.

H3N2 symptoms

Fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, are some of the common symptoms of the H3N2 virus.

H3N2 prevention