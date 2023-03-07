H3N2 also spreads like Covid, says ex-AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

Wear mask if going to crowded places

We are not wearing masks, we're having a lot of crowding. This is also allowing the virus to spread more easily. And therefore if we need to really prevent yourselves from getting influenza. We need to wear a mask if we're going to crowded places. We also need to wash our hands frequently and also have physical distancing, if we are a more susceptible population, for influenza also there is a vaccine for the high-risk group and the elderly.