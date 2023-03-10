H3N2 cases likely to decline in March-end: Govt. Symptoms, precautions here

H3N2 cases likely to decline in March-end: Govt. Symptoms, precautions here2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:16 PM IST
- The ministry informed that it is tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza
India on Friday recorded its first two death from 'seasonal influenza' subtype- H3N2 virus, causing concern among the masses. The union government on Friday also addressed the nation and assured that the threat from H3N2 is likely to decline significantly from March-end.
