H3N2 cases likely to decline in March-end: Govt. Symptoms, precautions here

India on Friday recorded its first two death from 'seasonal influenza' subtype- H3N2 virus, causing concern among the masses. The union government on Friday also addressed the nation and assured that the threat from H3N2 is likely to decline significantly from March-end.

The two deaths from H3N2 recorded in India were from Karnataka and Haryana. An octogenarian died from the ‘seasonal influenza’. further a 56 year old lung cancer patient also died in Haryana. The health department officials confirmed that the patient has tested positive for H3N2 in January this year.

According to the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform), 3,038 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2, have been reported till March 9 by states.

What Centre said on H3N2 virus spread in India

-The ministry informed that it is tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza

-The health department also predicted that cases are expected to decline from month end.

-Young children and old age persons with comorbidities are the most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza, the Centre warned

-India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from Jan to March and other in post monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end, the ministry informed

What is seasonal influenza

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally.

Is seasonal influenza or H3N2 dangerous?

Currently, the severity of human illness associated with H3N2v resembles that of seasonal flu.

Keep in mind that even seasonal influenza can be a serious disease. Sometimes seasonal influenza can lead to complications (like pneumonia). It also can lead to hospitalization and even death.

H3N2: Symptoms

According to WHO, avian, swine and other zoonotic influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death. Some of the common symptoms of H3N2 virus are:

Chills

Coughing

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Throat ache/sore throat

An ache in muscles and body

In some cases, diarrhoea

Sneezing and runny nose

If a person experiences difficulty in breathing, pain or discomfort in chest, continuous fever and pain in throat while gulping down the food, it is very important to see a doctor.

H3N2: Precautions

Since the virus attacks the respiratory tract, it is very important to:

-Keep checking the oxygen level continuously with the help of Pulse Oximeter

-If the oxygen saturation level is less than 95 per cent, a visit to the doctor is mandatory.

-If the oxygen saturation level is less than 90 per cent, then intensive care may be required.

-Experts caution against self-medication in such cases