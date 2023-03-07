H3N2 influenza and Holi: With rapid shifting in weather from extreme cold to warmer temperatures, a new virus H3N2 has been spreading all over India. The spurt in cases of the H3N2 virus has become a cause of concern. Experts believe that H3N2 influenza is highly infectious

How does H3N2 influenza spread?

Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad said H3N2 influenza may spread from person to person via droplets generated when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes.

It may also transmit by touching a surface contaminated with the virus and then touching one's mouth or nose, he added.

H3N2 influenza: Who are at risk?

Pregnant women, young children, older adults, and people with underlying medical conditions are more susceptible to develop complications from the flu, said Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal.

H3N2 influenza symptoms

People affected by H3N2 influenza may show symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue. In some cases, people may also suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea. These symptoms usually may last for about a week. However some people may endure symptoms for longer too.

Tips to prevent infection while playing Holi

The preparations for the festival of Holi are in full swing across the nation. Rapid transmission of this virus may become a cause of concern for people. "So in the festive season and we are only just around the corner. I would really say that people should celebrate Holi but they should be careful especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions like chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems, patients have kidney problems or dialysis, they need to be careful about going into a crowded place and getting exposure," Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director of Medical Education, Dr Randeep Guleria said, ANI quoted.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal shared some essential measures during Holi to keep the flu under check.

1) Keep your hands clean by washing them regularly with soap and water.

2) Avoid getting in touch with sick people.

3) Cover your mouth or nose with a tissue or your elbow while sneezing or coughing.

4) Avoid touching your face unnecessarily, especially eyes, nose, and mouth.

5) While going to meet people or visiting any crowded places like Shopping Centres or hospitals, please wear a face mask.

6) Don’t touch a surface contaminated with the virus and then touch one's mouth or nose.

7) Avoid going to congested areas to keep distance from those who are ill. Children (younger than 5) or people aged 65 or older, pregnant women or people with a chronic illness like asthma are strictly advised to not visit crowded places as they are more likely to get problems from flu.

8) Stay at home when you are sick.