H3N2 influenza in India: How to stay safe while playing Holi. Expert tips here

Tips to prevent infection while playing Holi

The preparations for the festival of Holi are in full swing across the nation. Rapid transmission of this virus may become a cause of concern for people. "So in the festive season and we are only just around the corner. I would really say that people should celebrate Holi but they should be careful especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions like chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems, patients have kidney problems or dialysis, they need to be careful about going into a crowded place and getting exposure," Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director of Medical Education, Dr Randeep Guleria said, ANI quoted.