H3N2 influenza: IMA asks doctors to stop prescribing Antibiotics to patients with seasonal fever, cough; here's why3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:55 AM IST
- IMA has said that it is common to have seasonal cold and cough during this time of the year and asked the medical practioners to give only symptomatic treatment and not to prescribe antibiotics to patients.
Amid increasing patients of seasonal fever, cold and cough, The Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked the medical practitioners to avoid prescription of antibiotics.
