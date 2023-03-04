The report which had also mentioned a government report mentioned that some tests were carried out at Kasturba Hospital to find out which antibiotic would be most effective against the five main bacterial pathogens such as E.coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. The study found that a number of drugs were less than 15 per cent effective in treating the diseases caused by those bacterial pathogens. They also found the rise of multidrug-resistant pathogens called Acinetobacter baumannii. Acinetobacter baumannii attacks the lungs of a patient. An ICMR report has said that the resistance to powerful antibiotics has risen by up to 10 percent in a year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}