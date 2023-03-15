H3N2: Jaipur woman recovers from viral infection a month after testing positive2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:13 PM IST
- According to WHO, avian, swine and other zoonotic influenza infections in humans may cause disease ranging from mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to rapid progression to severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, shock and even death
Amid alarmingly surging cases of the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus cases in the country, according to a media report, a 38 year old woman has recovered from the fatal virus, almost a month after testing positive for the same.
