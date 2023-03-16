Experiencing fever, chill, body ache? Beware, before resorting to self medication. Currently, two kinds of viruses are circulating and the worrying factor is that they have overlapping symptoms. The first one is influenza H3N2, and the second one is the new COVID variant XBB 1.16. As per news reports, the new variant is likely to cause the next coronavirus wave. Now, experts are of the opinion that in case we take the wrong medicine without confirming which infection we have, then it can turn fatal. Here is all that you need to know about H3N2 and new COVID variant XBB 1.16, there symptoms and the best way to identify which disease you have.

Delhi | N3H2 Influenza is a respiratory virus which transmits in the same fashion as the COVID virus. The precautions are also the same & should be practised. There is no cause to worry but precautions should be taken: Lt Gen Daljit Singh, DGAFMS pic.twitter.com/BO5DARv6b2 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

What are tops symptoms of H3N2?

Symptoms of the H3N2 subtype include fever, cough, breathlessness, wheezing, and clinical signs of pneumonia. ICMR reports that out of hospitalized SARI patients with H3N2, 92% suffer from fever, 86% from cough, and 27% from breathlessness. In some cases, patients may require oxygen or ICU care.

Experts cautioned that it typically affects people with underlying medical conditions. So far, two deaths have been reported in India, with both patients having comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and lung cancer.

What are the common symptoms of COVID XBB 1.16?

As of now, there is little to no difference between the symptoms of Covid XBB 1.16 and XBB 1.15. The symptoms of this variant include fever, sore throat, cold, headache, body aches, and fatigue. It also might impact your digestive system and respiratory system.

How do you differentiate between COVID and flu?

The best way to confirm whether you have COVID or H3N2 flu is by getting tested for them. For both diseases, it is extremely essential to note that you get the right kind of treatment.

Also, practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands regularly and covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, is important in preventing the infection and spread of the viruses.