Experiencing fever, chill, body ache? Beware, before resorting to self medication. Currently, two kinds of viruses are circulating and the worrying factor is that they have overlapping symptoms. The first one is influenza H3N2, and the second one is the new COVID variant XBB 1.16. As per news reports, the new variant is likely to cause the next coronavirus wave. Now, experts are of the opinion that in case we take the wrong medicine without confirming which infection we have, then it can turn fatal. Here is all that you need to know about H3N2 and new COVID variant XBB 1.16, there symptoms and the best way to identify which disease you have.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}