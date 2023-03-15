H3N2 outbreak: This UT shuts schools from 16-24 March

H3N2 outbreak: This UT shuts schools from 16-24 March2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM IST
- H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans
- Major symptoms include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose, and possibly other symptoms, including body ache, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.
With the outbreak of the H3N2 virus, all schools in Puducherry will remain shut from 16 March (Thursday) to 26 March (Sunday).
