H3N2 surge in India: THESE states reported influenza cases so far2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:57 AM IST
From January 2 to March 5, India reported 451 cases of H3N2, according to official data.
India is witnessing a surge in H3N2 influenza virus cases, a respiratory tract infection caused by four distinct types of viruses (A, B, C, and D) belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. Several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha, and Haryana are reporting viral infection cases.
