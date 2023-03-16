India is witnessing a surge in H3N2 influenza virus cases, a respiratory tract infection caused by four distinct types of viruses (A, B, C, and D) belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. Several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha, and Haryana are reporting viral infection cases.

The state governments have also started taking precautionary measures to prevent the possible outbreak of viral infections. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the ministry.

In this year, till February 28, 955 H1N1 cases have been reported. Majority of the H1N1 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu (545) while Maharashtra reported 170 cases, Gujarat 74, Kerala 42 and Punjab 28.

However, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 are expected to decline from March end.

State-wise data on H3N2 virus

1) Maharashtra: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said 32 patients were admitted in Mumbai of whom 4 have been diagnosed with H3N2 and the remaining 28 with H1N1. Till March 13, 2023, the total number of patients tested for influenza in Maharashtra was 2,56,424, while the suspected patients are 1,406.

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant noted that 352 patients of the H3N2 virus have been reported so far in the state and further asserted that there is no need to panic.

2) Delhi: The city hospitals are witnessing a spike in cases of H3N2 virus that triggers symptoms like fever, cold and body aches, but in certain cases, leaves behind persistent cough making patients extremely weak, doctors said.

There has been a nearly 150 per cent rise in patients coming to OPDs with such complaints, they said.

3) Gujarat: Till March 10 this year, a total of 80 cases of season flu were reported in Gujarat, out of which 77 are influenza of H1N1 and three of H3N2 subtypes. Not a single death has occurred here due to H3N2, according to Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

4) Odisha: A total 59 H3N2 Influenza cases has been confirmed out of 225 samples collected in the month of January and February this year in the State. Confirming this Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) Bhubaneswar, said that "Symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu viruses including fever and cough etc."

5) Karnataka: From January to March, 20 cases of H1N1 were identified along with 26 cases of H3N2, 10 cases of Influenza B, and 69 cases of Adeno, according to an official statement.

6) Puducherry: As of 11 March, Puducherry reported 79 cases of influenza, belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype so far. But no death related to H3N2 has been reported in the union territory till now.

7) Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said here were only 2 cases last month but now it's 20 to 25 cases in the state.