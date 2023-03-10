'H3N2 virus changed pattern unexpectedly' experts alert. Should you be worried?2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:17 PM IST
H3N2 virus has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation, an expert said
Amid the rising concern around the influenza H3N2 virus, experts have pointed out that the ‘virus has changed its pattern unexpectedly in just six months’ and is leading to serious health issues, including severe pulmonary infection.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×