Amid the rising concern around the influenza H3N2 virus, experts have pointed out that the ‘virus has changed its pattern unexpectedly in just six months’ and is leading to serious health issues, including severe pulmonary infection.

The Indian government reported two deaths caused by the H3N2 influenza virus - one in Haryana and the other in Karnataka. The first recorded death from the H3N2 virus was an 82-year-old man from Karnataka, who had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted to hospital on February 24 and passed away on March 1. Additionally, 90 cases of H3N2 and eight cases of the H1N1 virus have been detected in the country. Amid such concerns, here's a deeper look at how this pattern of the H3N2 is affecting us and whether we should be worried about it.

Should you be worried?

Experts have observed that the pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Dr Dhiren Gupta, a Senior Consultant at Sir Gangaram hospital in Delhi, said "Over the past 6 months pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Normally, we expect influenza as the number 1 virus which can lead to hospitalisation. This time Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has led to a lot of respiratory tract infections."

It is concerning because the change in pattern is not only leading to hospitalisation but many patients are also requiring intensive care unit admissions.

What are the severe symptoms?

Dr Gupta further pointed out, it is leading to several severe pulmonary infections. He said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Another observation- type B influenza (past two months 5 leading to PICU admission) has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation."

The expert also cautioned of another virus which is leading to serious disease is adenovirus.

"Over the past 2 months, there is a significant rise in adenovirus leading to intensive care unit admission. (11 patients required PICU over two months (Jan, Feb 2023) vs 17 in last 1 year (Jan till December 2022)," he pointed out.

Further explaining adenovirus, Dr Gupta said that DNA virus mainly affects the upper respiratory tract, and eyes and spreads like COVID.

“Adenovirus is a DNA virus, with more than 60 subtypes, severe disease has been associated with serotype 7, 14, serotype 5, 21, 14. Mainly affect the upper respiratory tract, and eyes. It can cause pneumonia in immunocompromised. Spread like COVID. "

Previously thought that this virus mainly affects less than two years and immunocompromised but this year its behaviour was very different, Cidofovir can be used in progressive disease in immunocompromised.

(With inputs from ageencies)