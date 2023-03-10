The Indian government reported two deaths caused by the H3N2 influenza virus - one in Haryana and the other in Karnataka. The first recorded death from the H3N2 virus was an 82-year-old man from Karnataka, who had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted to hospital on February 24 and passed away on March 1. Additionally, 90 cases of H3N2 and eight cases of the H1N1 virus have been detected in the country. Amid such concerns, here's a deeper look at how this pattern of the H3N2 is affecting us and whether we should be worried about it.