H3N2: What states are doing to curb virus surge

"We have made a 20-bedded isolation ward at the hospital. We have all the facilities including oxygen support. We have installed ventilators. We have deployed a team of 15 doctors who are doing round-the-clock duty. We also have sufficient stock of medicines. In this, antibiotics have no role. It is a viral disease. So we give anti-viral medicines. The patients should not consume anti-biotics on their own," Dr Kumar said.