H3N2: What states are doing to curb virus surge

H3N2: What states are doing to curb virus surge4 min read . 08:48 PM IST
- Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 are expected to decline from March end.
Amid the looming concerns of the H3N2 virus in the country, several states are taking steps to curb the virus.
Seasonal influenza is a respiratory tract infection caused by four distinct types of viruses (A, B, C, and D) belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1.
It is to be further noted that both these subtypes belong to Influenza 'A' type.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 are expected to decline from March end.
Delhi
Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital has come with 20 isolation wards for infected patients with all the facilities, Medical Director, told ANI.
"We have made a 20-bedded isolation ward at the hospital. We have all the facilities including oxygen support. We have installed ventilators. We have deployed a team of 15 doctors who are doing round-the-clock duty. We also have sufficient stock of medicines. In this, antibiotics have no role. It is a viral disease. So we give anti-viral medicines. The patients should not consume anti-biotics on their own," Dr Kumar said.
Maharashtra
Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant noted that 352 patients of the H3N2 virus have been reported so far in the state and further asserted that there is no need to panic.
As of March 13, 2023, Maharashtra has tested 256,424 patients for influenza.
In a letter addressed to states and Union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasized the significance of increasing community awareness and encouraging the timely reporting of symptoms. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of limiting contact with individuals exhibiting signs of respiratory illness.
Assam
The Health Department official of Assam confirmed the first case of the H3N2 virus. The Department is actively monitoring the developing situation of Seasonal Influenza throughout the state using the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network in real time.
Karnataka
Karnataka reported its first death by the H3N2 influenza virus last week.
Meanwhile, the state health minister Dr K Sudhakar chaired a meeting with the officials in view of the rise in cases and ordered them to remain patient.
As per the Central government's guidelines, the department is monitoring the variants by screening 25 cases of Sari and ILI per week at Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals, in line with the target of 25 tests per week.
From January to March, 20 cases of H1N1 were identified along with 26 cases of H3N2, 10 cases of Influenza B, and 69 cases of Adeno, according to the statement.
Tamil Nadu
In order to curb the rising case of H3N2 influenza, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian has set up 1,000 fever camps all over the state of which 200 are in Chennai.
"PTPCR tests are done and the number of tests has been increased. There were only 2 cases last month but now it's 20 to 25 cases in Tamil Nadu and we are preparing to curtail it," assured the Health Minister.
As per the administration, the fever camps are functional even on Saturday and Sunday.
Odisha
The Health Secretary of Odisha has instructed all district administrations to increase influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance at both health facility and community levels due to the recent increase in H3N2 virus cases in the state, according to the Department of Health.
The Health Department stated that 30 DPHLs are closely monitoring the trend of ILI and SARI cases by conducting regular sample testing in 23 RTPCR labs and DPHLs. H1N1 testing is also being conducted regularly by the 30 DPHLs. They are well-equipped with the necessary infrastructure and laboratory logistics to conduct tests in case of a surge in the future.
Puducherry
With the outbreak of the H3N2 virus, all schools in Puducherry will remain shut from 16 March (Thursday) to 26 March (Sunday).
As of 11 March, Puducherry reported 79 cases of influenza, belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype so far. But no death related to H3N2 has been reported in the union territory till now.
Additionally, since January 1, as per testing of respiratory samples being undertaken by various viral research and diagnostic labs (VRDLs), almost 25.4% of the samples have tested positive for adenoviruses.
(With inputs from agencies)
