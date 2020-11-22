A day after comedian Bharti Singh was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was nabbed by the NCB today in a drug-related case.

NCB began questioning the television personality on Saturday and that ended in the early morning hours on Sunday. Haarsh Limbachiyaa was questioned in connection with alleged possession and consumption of cannabis.

Comedian Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday after questioning by the anti-drugs bureau as per the provisions of the NDPS Act 1986.

'Both have consumed Ganja'

Both Bharti Singh and her husband have accepted consumption of Ganja, NCB said in a statement, as per reports.

NCB on 21 November raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered, reports news agency ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, pictures from outside their residence, an apartment complex in Andheri, showed Bharti Singh being driven away in a red Mercedes, while Harsh Limbachiyaa was taken in a white NCB van.

On arriving at the NCB's office, Singh told reporters, "They have called us for some questioning, that's all."

"She (Ms Singh) and her husband have been detained for questioning about possession of narcotics substances," Sameer Wankhede, one of the investigating officials, told ANI earlier.

NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh.

This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via