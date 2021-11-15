Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station was renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. The revamped station will be inaugurated on November 15 by PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate the country’s first world-class railway station at Bhopal’s Habibganj today.

The station has been built with modern world-class features and with modern amenities.

Five things you need to know about India’s first world-class railway station:

Habibganj is the first world-class model station in the country and has all the facilities that are available at international airports. It has been developed under a public-private partnership and built by a private company.

Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station.

View Full Image Habibganj railway sation

The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.

A tourist information lounge will be set up and a large LED screen will be put up on the first-floor waiting hall to provide information about tourism and culture of the state, the official said.

Literature related to tourism and culture, coffee-table books, brochures and leaflets will also be made available to people alighting at Habibganj station

