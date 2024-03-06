Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Hacked: Hacker takes control of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's e-mail, sends message to Governor

Hacked: Hacker takes control of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's e-mail, sends message to Governor

Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from ANI )

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's e-mail ID was hacked to send a message to the Governor's office.

The hacker sent a message to the Governor's office

Someone hacked the email of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to send a message to the Governor's office, as per police. The authorities came to know about the hacking on March 4.

The police said on March 4 that they had filed a case against the unknown hacker. The case has been filed under different laws from the Indian Penal Code and IT Act at Marine Drive Police Station.

"The unknown person has hacked the personal email ID of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to send mail to the Maharashtra Governor's office. An investigation into the case is underway," ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

The IPC sections invoked in the case are 419 (cheating by personation), and 170 (personating a public servant).

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.