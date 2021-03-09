Subscribe
Home >News >India >Had fruitful conversation with Suga Yoshihide on India-Japan ties: PM Modi

Had fruitful conversation with Suga Yoshihide on India-Japan ties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 08:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Prime Minister Modi noted the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of India-Japan bilateral strategic partnership and expressed his commitment to its successful implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Suga Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Suga Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership in the last few years, guided by mutual trust and shared values. They appreciated that bilateral exchanges were maintained over the last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They also welcomed the recent signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) and looked forward to its early implementation.

Prime Minister Modi noted the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of India-Japan bilateral strategic partnership and expressed his commitment to its successful implementation.

The two leaders further exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and concurred that the partnership between the two countries could play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges. In this regard, they emphasized that their engagement with like-minded countries such as Australia and the U.S. in the form of Quad consultations holds value and agreed that these useful discussions must continue.

The two leaders noted that the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries would fall in 2022 and agreed that this event be celebrated in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Prime Minister Suga to visit India at the earliest for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

