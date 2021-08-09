Had no transaction with Israel’s NSO Group: Defence ministry

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Monday said that it had no transaction with Israel’s NSO Group, in the eye of a global storm for having provided the technology that allowed the suspected hacking of the phones of heads of state and government, other public figures including opposition party members, journalists and members of the judiciary.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Defence Ministry said that it has not had any transaction with the Israeli tech firm that enabled some quarters to possibly access the phones of members of the Modi cabinet, opposition leaders, civil society members, members of the judiciary and journalists.

This is the first time the government has responded to questions on the Pegasus row that came to light on the eve of parliament beginning its monsoon session. The row has resulted in the stalling of proceedings in both houses.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's spyware.

