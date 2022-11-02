Had rusty cable been repaired, Morbi Bridge collapse could have been avoided: Investigating officer2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 09:47 AM IST
On the evening of October 30, 135 people perished in the Morbi Bridge collapse.
The Morbi Bridge collapse would not have occurred if the rusty cable of the suspension bridge had been repaired, according to the officer looking into the situation. The observations were made by Superintendent of Police P. A. Zala, who made his testimony to a local court. On the evening of October 30, 135 people perished in the Morbi ridge collapse.