The Morbi Bridge collapse would not have occurred if the rusty cable of the suspension bridge had been repaired, according to the officer looking into the situation. The observations were made by Superintendent of Police P. A. Zala, who made his testimony to a local court. On the evening of October 30, 135 people perished in the Morbi ridge collapse.

A cable supported the bridge. and there was no oiling or greasing of the cable, according to the statement The cable had corroded from the point where it snapped. This incident would not have occurred if the cable had been repaired. No records of the work that was done or how it was done have been kept, as per DSP Zala.

DSP Zala has sought a 10-day remand of four of the nine arrested. The bridge was allowed to open on October 26 without calculating the allowable capacity and without official consent, he added. There was no deployment of lifesaving equipment for lifeguards. The deck was the only aspect of the maintenance and repair that was altered, as per DSP Zala’s oral statement in court.

The engineering team that looked for clues to the collapse claimed that the choice of materials might have contributed to the structure's vulnerability by increasing its weight, implying that refurbishment, if any, was restricted to the hanging portion of the bridge. The likelihood of the cables snapping increased because there were significantly more people on the bridge than was safe at the time of its collapse.

Meanwhile, Deepak Parekh claimed in court that “God's will" was behind the tragedy. Parekh works for the OREVA Group, in charge of maintaining the bridge. He is one of the nine people who have been detained as a result of the collapse.

The contractors who worked on the suspension bridge rehabilitation in Morbi, Gujarat, lacked the appropriate training to conduct such operations, the prosecution informed a court on November 1.

The prosecution claimed that although the bridge's flooring had been changed, its cable had been left in place and was unable to withstand the weight of the new flooring. This was supported by a forensic analysis. Four of the detained suspects, including two OREVA Group managers and two subcontractors who worked on the bridge, were ordered to be held by the police until November 5 by the magistrate's court.

