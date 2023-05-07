'Had to...': Sharad Pawar tells why he resigned as NCP chief

Sharad Pawar, who recently withdrew his resignation as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), shared why he did not inform his party colleagues about his decision to quit from the post of NCP president.
Sharad Pawar, who recently withdrew his resignation as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), shared why he did not inform his party colleagues about his decision to quit from the post of NCP president.
As reported by NDTV, according to Pawar, if he had informed his colleagues about his plan, they would have stopped him from stepping down, which ultimately proved to be correct.
As reported by NDTV, according to Pawar, if he had informed his colleagues about his plan, they would have stopped him from stepping down, which ultimately proved to be correct.
"I had to do this (resign) at some point of time. I took care not to let this decision affect other parties. I worked out a programme to leave the NCP president's post, but would still have campaigned for the party from the very next day," Pawar, told NDTV.
"I had to do this (resign) at some point of time. I took care not to let this decision affect other parties. I worked out a programme to leave the NCP president's post, but would still have campaigned for the party from the very next day," Pawar, told NDTV.
On Tuesday, Pawar surprised his party by announcing his resignation as the NCP president, stating that he wanted to pave the way for a new leadership.
On Tuesday, Pawar surprised his party by announcing his resignation as the NCP president, stating that he wanted to pave the way for a new leadership.
Pawar had established the NCP in 1999 after separating from the Congress party.
Pawar had established the NCP in 1999 after separating from the Congress party.
Sharad Pawar suggested that he will focus on uniting similar political parties before the 2024 national election. "Some wrong signal has gone out because of my decision (to step down). Not just party workers, even leaders of non-BJP parties asked me to give it a second thought. I think my responsibility in the larger interest of the nation is to bring together like-minded parties and provide an alternative to the people," the NCP chief said.
Sharad Pawar suggested that he will focus on uniting similar political parties before the 2024 national election. "Some wrong signal has gone out because of my decision (to step down). Not just party workers, even leaders of non-BJP parties asked me to give it a second thought. I think my responsibility in the larger interest of the nation is to bring together like-minded parties and provide an alternative to the people," the NCP chief said.
"I have been either an MLA or MP continuously for 56 years... I thought this was enough. After spending so many years in public life, this past one year I had been thinking it is my duty to bring new leadership. That's why decided to leave the NCP president's post," Sharad Pawar added.
"I have been either an MLA or MP continuously for 56 years... I thought this was enough. After spending so many years in public life, this past one year I had been thinking it is my duty to bring new leadership. That's why decided to leave the NCP president's post," Sharad Pawar added.
Meanwhile, Pawar spoke to the media in Baramati on Saturday and praised his nephew Ajit Pawar, stating that there were misconceptions about him and that he was a hardworking member of the party.
Meanwhile, Pawar spoke to the media in Baramati on Saturday and praised his nephew Ajit Pawar, stating that there were misconceptions about him and that he was a hardworking member of the party.
This came a day after Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as the NCP chief.
This came a day after Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as the NCP chief.
Sharad Pawar addressed ongoing rumours about his nephew Ajit Pawar potentially joining the BJP with a group of NCP legislators. In response to questions about this topic, Pawar stated that there was an "atmosphere of confusion" surrounding Ajit and that there was no truth to the speculation that he would join the BJP.
Sharad Pawar addressed ongoing rumours about his nephew Ajit Pawar potentially joining the BJP with a group of NCP legislators. In response to questions about this topic, Pawar stated that there was an "atmosphere of confusion" surrounding Ajit and that there was no truth to the speculation that he would join the BJP.
Despite Pawar's comments, there is still interest in what Ajit Pawar, his nephew, will do next after Sharad Pawar decided to retract his resignation.
Despite Pawar's comments, there is still interest in what Ajit Pawar, his nephew, will do next after Sharad Pawar decided to retract his resignation.
Given rumours of Ajit possibly joining the BJP, there is some speculation about his future plans.
Given rumours of Ajit possibly joining the BJP, there is some speculation about his future plans.
However, Ajit issued a statement after Pawar's decision, welcoming it.
However, Ajit issued a statement after Pawar's decision, welcoming it.