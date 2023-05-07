'Had to...': Sharad Pawar tells why he resigned as NCP chief

Sharad Pawar suggested that he will focus on uniting similar political parties before the 2024 national election. "Some wrong signal has gone out because of my decision (to step down). Not just party workers, even leaders of non-BJP parties asked me to give it a second thought. I think my responsibility in the larger interest of the nation is to bring together like-minded parties and provide an alternative to the people," the NCP chief said.

